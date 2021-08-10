Economy

SA factory output disappoints in June

Manufacturing output came in lower than expected in June, with the industry now expected to weigh down GDP in the second quarter

BL PREMIUM
10 August 2021 - 17:34 Lynley Donnelly

Manufacturing production performed worse than expected in June, rounding off a second quarter for the sector that could weigh on GDP and points to a still fragile recovery.

Output rose 12.5% year on year in June, below expectations for an increase of 14.7%, according to a Bloomberg forecast, and a sharp slowdown from May’s revised 36.3%...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now