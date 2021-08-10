Economy SA factory output disappoints in June Manufacturing output came in lower than expected in June, with the industry now expected to weigh down GDP in the second quarter BL PREMIUM

Manufacturing production performed worse than expected in June, rounding off a second quarter for the sector that could weigh on GDP and points to a still fragile recovery.

Output rose 12.5% year on year in June, below expectations for an increase of 14.7%, according to a Bloomberg forecast, and a sharp slowdown from May’s revised 36.3%...