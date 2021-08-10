Godongwana must bring ANC with him on the road to reform
One of the new finance minister’s biggest tests will be whether he can use his political weight to galvanise the implementation of reforms
10 August 2021 - 05:10
New finance minister Enoch Godongwana will need to provide “significant reassurance” to a rattled investor community after the recent unrest that swept SA and prove that he can use his political weight to fast-track economic reform and keep a tight grip on SA’s purse strings.
Analysts say these are some of the areas that will be closely watched as the ANC’s economic policy tsar steps into former minister Tito Mboweni’s shoes just months before the medium-term budget policy statement...
