WATCH: Time to unshackle small business

As we calculate the cost of the recent riots and destruction, business has warned that economic recovery has been set back by as much as two years. That raises several questions; undoubtedly one of the most fundamental is the role of small business and entrepreneurship.

While the events in the week of July 12 are a dark chapter in our history, in typical SA fashion many people have pulled together to help affected communities rebuild.

Kandua, the Johannesburg-based online marketplace for home services, has rolled up its sleeves and is helping small businesses that were gutted.

To talk about how small businesses can contribute to the economic recovery is Arjun Khoosal, co-founder of Kandua.com. He is joined by Vusi Thembekwayo, the founder and CEO of MyGrowthFund.