WATCH: Can SA afford a new social relief grant?

Centre for Economic Development and Transformation founding director Duma Gqubule talks to Business Day TV

22 July 2021 - 07:59 Business Day TV
People queue for their social grants near Elliotdale in the Eastern Cape. Picture: LULAMILE FENI
People queue for their social grants near Elliotdale in the Eastern Cape. Picture: LULAMILE FENI

The government has conceded that last week’s civil unrest could have been driven by poverty and in response to this, the state is considering a new social relief grant.

But given the current strain on the fiscus, can SA afford this Alishia Seckam spoke to Duma Gqubule, founding director of the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation, for his thoughts and insight on the matter.

