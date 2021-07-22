Reserve Bank keeps rates on hold, hinting at costs of looting
Bank says ‘better anchored’ expectations of future inflation could keep rates lower for longer
22 July 2021 - 15:14
UPDATED 22 July 2021 - 20:09
The violence that disrupted SA’s key supply chains negated a strong economic recovery in the first quarter and prevented an upward revision of full-year growth forecasts, the Reserve Bank said on Thursday as it kept its benchmark interest rate at a record low.
In a decision in line with the median of 18 estimates in a Bloomberg survey, governor Lesetja Kganyago and the other members of the monetary policy committee (MPC) kept the repo rate at 3.5%, the lowest official rate for about five decades. Speaking after the decision, Kganyago said the Bank had been set to revise growth forecasts higher, but the violence had prevented that. ..
