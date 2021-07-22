Economy Repo rate remains at 3.5% as inflation slows Policymakers lowered the repo rate 300 basis points in 2020, with 275 basis points of cuts coming since the onset of Covid-19 BL PREMIUM

The Reserve Bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low on Thursday afternoon, with policymakers citing the need to support an economy facing potential downside risks to growth at a time when inflation remained contained.

Governor Lesetja Kganyago’s monetary policy committee (MPC) kept the repo rate at 3.5%, the lowest official rate for about five decades, saying the effects of recent unrest in the country had “fully negated” better-than-expected growth in the first quarter. The decision was in line with the median of 18 estimates in a Bloomberg survey conducted prior to the decision...