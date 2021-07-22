PODCAST | SA’s looting crisis: the consumer fallout

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we talk about the effects of recent unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal on consumer confidence in SA and the wider economy.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by George Kershoff, deputy director at the Bureau of Economic Research (BER), to discuss the issues.

Over the last week, areas in Gauteng and KZN have been ravaged by violent protests, vandalism and looting. The devastation has left questions about whether businesses affected by the unrest will be able to recover or will even want to open their doors, once the dust has really settled on what has been a harrowing week for many.

Given these events, the BER expects consumer confidence to take a hit.

