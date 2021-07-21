Economy

WATCH: Will the Bank keep rates unchanged?

RMB SA economist Siobhan Redford talks about the Reserve Bank rates decision due on Thursday

21 July 2021 - 08:25 Business Day TV
The Reserve Bank in Pretoria. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

The Reserve Bank is expected to keep rates at a five-decade low at its next interest rate meeting and its tone will be watched closely as central banks globally hint at tighter monetary policy.

Alishia Seckam spoke to RMB SA economist Siobhan Redford for more detail.

