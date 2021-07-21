Slowing inflation gives Reserve Bank scope to support economy
CPI eases from 30-month high in June with economists expecting a return to midpoint of the Bank’s target
21 July 2021 - 11:09
UPDATED 21 July 2021 - 15:51
On the eve of the Reserve Bank’s decision on interest rates data signalled that the spike in price hikes that pushed the inflation rate to a 30-month high in May may have been a blip.
That may give policymakers scope to support an economy that has suffered another blow from a week of chaos and looting by keeping interest rates at their lowest level in about five decades even as food and transport continue to put moderate pressure on prices...
