Inflation's slowdown to 4.9% good news for interest rates CPI eases from 30-month high in June with economists expecting a return to midpoint of the Bank's target

On the eve of the Reserve Bank’s decision on interest rates, data signalled that the spike in price hikes that pushed the inflation rate to a 30-month high in May may have been a blip.

That may give policymakers scope to support an economy that has suffered another blow from a week of chaos and looting by keeping interest rates at their lowest level in about five decades even as food and transport continue to put moderate pressure on prices...