Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Bank guidance in focus as violence threatens outlook Central bank expected to keep interest rates on hold, but its tone will be watched for signs of policy normalisation BL PREMIUM

The Reserve Bank is expected to keep borrowing rates at a five decade low in the week ahead, but the economic and social costs of violent protests may overshadow all scheduled events.

The rand, with shares of landlords and retailers, took a battering last week, with supply chain disruptions and a weaker local currency boding ill for SA’s economic outlook and inflation...