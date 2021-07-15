Economy Fiscal squeeze to tighten as business and labour call for state help Labour puts demand for a basic income grant back on the agenda BL PREMIUM

The government’s strained financial position faces fresh demands in the wake of the past week’s looting, with business calling for immediate recovery and cash flow assistance, and labour putting the demand for a basic income grant back on the agenda.

Business and labour met the government in a special executive meeting of the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) on Wednesday after five days of unprecedented social unrest...