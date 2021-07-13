News Leader
WATCH: SA needs to create jobs, urges World Bank
World Bank lead economist Wolfgang Fengler talks to Business Day TV about SA’s economic outlook
13 July 2021 - 07:44
SA’s economic outlook is bleak. The World Bank expects GDP growth to slow to 1.5% in 2023, and it has suggested that job creation will be central to preserving macroeconomic stability.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Wolfgang Fengler, lead economist at the World Bank for more detail.
Or listen to the full audio:
