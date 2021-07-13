Economy

News Leader

WATCH: SA needs to create jobs, urges World Bank

World Bank lead economist Wolfgang Fengler talks to Business Day TV about SA’s economic outlook

13 July 2021 - 07:44 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

SA’s economic outlook is bleak. The World Bank expects GDP growth to slow to 1.5% in 2023, and it has suggested that job creation will be central to preserving macroeconomic stability.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Wolfgang Fengler, lead economist at the World Bank for more detail.

Or listen to the full audio:

World Bank outlines plan for SA to speed up reforms

Global development bank says SA’s medium-term economic growth outlook is too low to curb record unemployment and improve social conditions
Economy
20 hours ago

GIULIETTA TALEVI: A monologue, as looters trash the country

Ramaphosa’s assurances are likely to ring hollow for transport firms and the owners of stores whose shops have been looted in this free-for-all
Opinion
1 day ago

WATCH: Will the car industry deliver on its master plan targets?

National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA CEO Mike Mabasa talks to Business Day TV
Companies
1 day ago

Ryanair to hire 2,000 pilots as its Boeing Max fleet grows

Irish carrier is adding capacity as it looks to scale up after a near-standstill in flights during the pandemic
Companies
16 hours ago

Growth-boosting foreign investment needs clear and simple state policies

Flow can introduce new technologies and inject technical expertise, spurring development
Opinion
1 day ago
