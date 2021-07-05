News Leader
WATCH: Why BNP Paribas sees a fiscal upside scenario for SA
BNP Paribas SA senior economist Jeff Schultz talks to Business Day TV about SA's economic future
While the future economic and fiscal impact of the Covid-19 pandemic remains highly uncertain, Jeff Schultz, senior economist at BNP Paribas SA, says there are a few bright spots in the economy and that a fiscal upside scenario is on the cards. Schultz joined Business Day TV to further discuss his findings.
