WATCH: Why BNP Paribas sees a fiscal upside scenario for SA

BNP Paribas SA senior economist Jeff Schultz talks to Business Day TV about SA's economic future

05 July 2021 - 07:39 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES
While the future economic and fiscal impact of the Covid-19 pandemic remains highly uncertain, Jeff Schultz, senior economist at BNP Paribas SA, says there are a few bright spots in the economy and that a fiscal upside scenario is on the cards. Schultz joined Business Day TV to further discuss his findings.

