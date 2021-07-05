reform agenda
Uncertainty over policy decreases to edge closer to positive terrain
Index of North West University’s Business School improved in the second quarter
05 July 2021 - 05:02
Concerns over policy uncertainty in SA improved moderately in the second quarter of 2021, edging closer to positive territory according to a gauge that tracks sentiment towards the country’s reform agenda.
The North West University (NWU) Business School’s policy uncertainty index (PUI) for the second quarter of 2021 eased to 50.3 from 55.2 in the first quarter, bringing it to the brink of positive territory. The gauge was last in positive territory in the first quarter of 2018 at the inception of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidency...
