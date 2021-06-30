Economy Reserve Bank gets resounding thumbs up under Kganyago as it celebrates centenary IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva says Bank is role model of independence, professionalism and integrity BL PREMIUM

The SA Reserve Bank’s management of monetary policy got a resounding endorsement from the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), crediting it with policies that enabled it to navigate the shock of the Covid-19 pandemic and resulting lockdowns.

Governor Lesetja Kganyago’s ability to keep inflation under control enabled the country to cut interest rates and support the economy in the past year, IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva said in a recorded message to mark the Bank’s centenary on Wednesday...