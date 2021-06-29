Economy Reserve Bank flags SA’s debt-servicing costs as major economic drag The Bank's June 2021 Quarterly Bulletin says debt-service costs need to be contained as a top priority if fiscal sustainability is to be achieved BL PREMIUM

The SA Reserve Bank says the government needs to rein in its debt service costs as a top priority, as they are draining financial resources away from other areas that require government support, and threaten the nation’s fiscal sustainability.

“For government to continue providing the necessary social and economic services while achieving fiscal sustainability, the growth in debt-service costs needs to be contained as a top priority, primarily through debt-containing measures,” the Bank said in its June 2021 Quarterly Bulletin, released on Tuesday...