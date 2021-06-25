Economy

WATCH: What slow vaccine rollouts in emerging markets mean for investors

Schroders senior emerging markets economist David Rees talks to Business Day TV

25 June 2021 - 08:14 Business Day TV
According to analysis from global investment manager Schroders, there is a clear correlation between the speed of a country’s vaccination drive and the expectation for future economic growth, and this affects the performance of local financial markets.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Schroders senior emerging markets economist David Rees.

What’s holding up the vaccine rollout?

SA’s vaccine rollout is taking time to gather momentum. In part, that’s because of manufacturer delays. But government tardiness is also to blame
Features
1 day ago

WATCH: The first mRNA hub in SA

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the first mRNA vaccine technology transfer hub in SA
National
19 hours ago

Digital divide keeps those who desperately need Covid-19 vaccine from access

But there is hope: tens of thousands of pensioners are being targeted to ensure it is not only the rich or digitally connected who are immunised
National
2 days ago

Education sector gears up for huge vaccination drive as jab expiry date looms

The department has set the ambitious target of inoculating 582,000 employees in the next two weeks
National
2 days ago

Old Mutual investors set for R10bn jackpot

The insurance giant says it is too soon to tell if it needs additional provisions for mortality claims
Companies
2 days ago
