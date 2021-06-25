News Leader
WATCH: What slow vaccine rollouts in emerging markets mean for investors
Schroders senior emerging markets economist David Rees talks to Business Day TV
25 June 2021 - 08:14
According to analysis from global investment manager Schroders, there is a clear correlation between the speed of a country’s vaccination drive and the expectation for future economic growth, and this affects the performance of local financial markets.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Schroders senior emerging markets economist David Rees.
Schroders senior emerging markets economist David Rees talks to Business Day TV
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.