Economy

News Leader

WATCH: Could higher inflation prompt the Bank to hike rates?

PwC economist Christie Viljoen talks to Business Day TV about the latest inflation data

24 June 2021 - 08:19 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ICU LIG
Picture: 123RF/ICU LIG

Inflation has accelerated to a 30-month high, rising to 5.2% in May on an annual basis.

This puts it above the midpoint of the Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target band, which is prompting some analysts to believe that the Bank could hike interest rates sooner than expected.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to PwC economist Christie Viljoen.

PwC economist Christie Viljoen talks to Business Day TV about the latest inflation data

Reserve Bank unlikely to raise rates despite CPI hitting 30-month high

Economists say inflation probably peaked in 2021 at a 30-month high in May, suggesting rate hikes are unlikely for the rest of the year
Economy
22 hours ago

JSE could benefit from positive global sentiment amid local third-wave threat

US officials have downplayed the threat of inflation, again, but locally SA is grappling with a surge in Covid-19 numbers
Markets
1 day ago

JSE firms as US Fed chair’s testimony lifts markets

Jerome Powell says the price increases seen in  the US economy recently were bigger than expected, but would most likely wane
Markets
22 hours ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Accelerating consumer and producer inflation in focus

Consumer price inflation is expected to rise above 4.5% for the first time in 15 months in May
Economy
3 days ago

JSE faces slumping Asian markets on Monday as rand steadies

Bourse had its worst session in two weeks on Friday amid global concerns after Fed changed timetable for rates hikes
Markets
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Reserve Bank unlikely to raise rates despite CPI ...
Economy
2.
Register for the inaugural Northern Cape Mining ...
Economy
3.
FDI will be litmus test for SA’s progress, says ...
Economy
4.
HSBC flags ‘window of opportunity’ for SA policy ...
Economy
5.
Unpaid government bills causing untold harm to ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.