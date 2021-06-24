News Leader
WATCH: Could higher inflation prompt the Bank to hike rates?
PwC economist Christie Viljoen talks to Business Day TV about the latest inflation data
24 June 2021 - 08:19
Inflation has accelerated to a 30-month high, rising to 5.2% in May on an annual basis.
This puts it above the midpoint of the Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target band, which is prompting some analysts to believe that the Bank could hike interest rates sooner than expected.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to PwC economist Christie Viljoen.
