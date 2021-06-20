Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Accelerating consumer and producer inflation in focus BL PREMIUM

Building price pressure will be in the spotlight in the week ahead, with data expected to show that consumer inflation breached the 4.5% midpoint of the Reserve Bank’s target band for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic struck SA.

Rising food and fuel prices, as well as supply-chain disruption, have worsened SA’s inflation outlook in 2021, and the median consensus among five economists polled by Bloomberg is for inflation to accelerate to 5.1% year on year in May, from 4.4% in April...