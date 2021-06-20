ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Accelerating consumer and producer inflation in focus
20 June 2021 - 16:08
Building price pressure will be in the spotlight in the week ahead, with data expected to show that consumer inflation breached the 4.5% midpoint of the Reserve Bank’s target band for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic struck SA.
Rising food and fuel prices, as well as supply-chain disruption, have worsened SA’s inflation outlook in 2021, and the median consensus among five economists polled by Bloomberg is for inflation to accelerate to 5.1% year on year in May, from 4.4% in April...
