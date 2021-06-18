Register for the inaugural Northern Cape Mining Investment Lekgotla Dialogue on June 24

Nascence Advisory and the department of mineral resources and energy, in partnership with Transnet are pleased to invite you to the inaugural Northern Cape Mining Investment Lekgotla held in Kathu, Northern Cape.

Join the Lekgotla on unlocking mining potential which will include discussions on logistics, infrastructure, new mining exploration and legislation. The keynote address will be delivered in Kathu by Minister Gwede Mantashe and we will be joined online by Transnet group chief executive Portia Derby, and DBSA chair Enoch Godongwana.

Envisioned outcomes of the discussion include:

Developing insights on growth and investment opportunities and challenges in the province.

Strengthening links between investors and authorities.

Anchor all key role-players around a central objective of driving growth, recovery and investment.

This is one in a series of three high-profile Economic Reconstruction Dialogues designed to contribute to improving engagement between the government sector, investor community, local businesses, and other key social partners in driving recovery and reconstruction of the SA economy.

Event details

Date: June 24 2021

Time: 9am - 11am (Livestream)



