Economy

News Leader

WATCH: Will stricter lockdown measures hurt SA’s economic recovery?

Wits University’s Lumkile Mondi talks to Business Day TV about moving to level 3 lockdown as the third wave hits

17 June 2021 - 08:19 Business Day TV
A man walks in empty streets in Johannesburg on the first day of lockdown in March 2020. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI
A man walks in empty streets in Johannesburg on the first day of lockdown in March 2020. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI

The government’s scientific advisers have recommended that tighter lockdown restrictions be put in place to curb rising Covid-19 cases.

Business Day TV spoke to Lumkile Mondi from Wits University about how this could affect SA’s economic recovery.

Wits University’s Lumkile Mondi talks to Business Day TV about moving to level 3 lockdown as the third wave hits

Stricter lockdown beckons as Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation tonight

The government is considering an earlier curfew and a ban on alcohol
National
1 day ago

Government advisers recommend tighter restrictions, booze ban to curb Covid-19 cases

Committee recommends return to Level 3 lockdown as third wave gathers momentum, driven by Gauteng
National
1 day ago

Covid-19 lockdown hit TVET students hardest, finds HSRC survey

TVET colleges did worse on almost every indicator and had no systems in place to provide updates to their students, the survey finds
National
2 days ago

Return to City of London placed on hold

Extension of Covid-19 restrictions puts paid to bankers’ plans for staged return to office work in London
World
1 day ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens on prospect of tighter restrictions

All share index falls the most in almost two weeks, with miners and banks hit hardest
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Think-tank calls for policy reform to fix ...
Economy
2.
WATCH: SA’s first-quarter GDP print surprises to ...
Economy
3.
Unpaid government bills causing untold harm to ...
Economy
4.
Business confidence returns to pre-Covid-19 levels
Economy
5.
PODCAST | Unpacking the African economy: A story ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.