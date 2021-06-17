News Leader
WATCH: Will stricter lockdown measures hurt SA’s economic recovery?
Wits University’s Lumkile Mondi talks to Business Day TV about moving to level 3 lockdown as the third wave hits
17 June 2021 - 08:19
The government’s scientific advisers have recommended that tighter lockdown restrictions be put in place to curb rising Covid-19 cases.
Business Day TV spoke to Lumkile Mondi from Wits University about how this could affect SA’s economic recovery.
