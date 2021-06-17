Trade activity falls to four-month low in May amid third-wave threat
Sacci says the possibility of a stronger lockdown caused by a Covid-19 third wave weighed on trade conditions
17 June 2021 - 11:33
UPDATED 17 June 2021 - 12:26
Trade conditions were tough in May as SA’s businesses braced for a third wave of Covid-19, but there is still optimism that conditions will improve in coming months, according to the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci).
The possibility of a stronger lockdown caused by the advent of another wave of the pandemic hit almost all elements of trade in May, including the prompting of lower sales orders and disruptions for deliveries, Sacci said. The chamber’s seasonally-adjusted trade activity index for May slumped to 36 points from 49 in April, its lowest reading since January 2021...
