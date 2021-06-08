SA’s first-quarter GDP beats expectations with 4.6% growth
Data shows SA's household spending picked up in the first three quarters of 2021, helping GDP beat market estimates of 3.2% growth
08 June 2021 - 11:51
A pickup in household spending and robust activity in SA's mining and finance industries helped SA’s pandemic-battered economy grow a better-than-expected 4.6% in the first three months of 2021, marking a third-consecutive quarter of recovery.
Seasonally adjusted and annualised GDP rose 4.6% quarter on quarter, Stats SA said on Tuesday, better than the 3.2% expansion predicted in the median estimate of 16 economists surveyed by Bloomberg...
