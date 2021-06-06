Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Latest GDP data likely to be driven by exuberance in mining BL PREMIUM

In what promises to be a packed week on the economics calendar, the standout release will be the first-quarter growth data, which should confirm that the commodity boom and recovering global activity are driving SA’s recovery.

First-quarter real GDP data will be released by Stats SA on Tuesday. The Bloomberg consensus is for quarterly annualised growth of 3.1% (compared to 6.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020) and year-on-year growth of -3% (previously -4.1%)...