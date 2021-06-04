WATCH: The week in perspective

Covid-19 Business Watch
Michael Avery and expert guests weigh in on SA’s economic outlook
Two important official documents on how to better manage SA’s unruly public finances have been the National Treasury’s (NT) recent draft framework of a zero-budgeting approach to SA’s fiscal challenges and the Financial & Fiscal Commission’s (FFC) recommendations this week to the NT on the 2022 budget framework. According to the FFC, SA’s economic outlook ‘is unlike any situation experienced before’ — and says the situation requires ‘informed and strategic policy’ from decisionmakers and a commitment to make major structural changes to public finances.
Michael Avery speaks to
Warwick Lucas Chief Investment Officer at Galileo Asset Managers;
Raymond Parsons, professor in the School of Business and Governance at North West University; &
Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety-One, about what they take away from these two key inputs about SA’s future fiscal sustainability?
