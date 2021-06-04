Economy

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: The week in perspective

Michael Avery and expert guests weigh in on SA’s economic outlook

04 June 2021 - 17:29 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ICU LIG
Picture: 123RF/ICU LIG

Two important official documents on how to better manage SA’s unruly public finances have been the National Treasury’s (NT) recent draft framework of a zero-budgeting approach to SA’s fiscal challenges and the Financial & Fiscal Commission’s (FFC) recommendations this week to the NT on the 2022 budget framework. According to the FFC, SA’s economic outlook ‘is unlike any situation experienced before’ — and says the situation requires ‘informed and strategic policy’ from decisionmakers and a commitment to make major structural changes to public finances.

Michael Avery speaks to

Warwick Lucas Chief Investment Officer at Galileo Asset Managers;

Raymond Parsons, professor in the School of Business and Governance at North West University; &

Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety-One, about what they take away from these two key inputs about SA’s future fiscal sustainability?

