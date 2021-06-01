Economy

WATCH: Animal Spirits — dreary June

Michael Avery speaks to Chris Holdsworth, chief investment strategist at Investec Wealth & Investment

01 June 2021 - 15:06 Business Day TV
Image: 123RF/ ICU LIG

May’s US employment report is the big event in the week ahead, as stocks enter the often-weak month of June.

Stocks are finishing May with a mixed performance as analysts talk about when the Fed will start tapering and whether inflation is truly transitory this time around as the developed world looks to recover from Covid, while the developing world faces devastating third waves.

June is not historically a strong month for stocks globally. Bespoke Investment Group says that over the past 50 years, the Dow has gained just 0.12% in June and has been positive 52% of the time. But over the past 20 years, June was far weaker, gaining only 40% of the time.

June’s performance is tied to September as the worst month of the year, with an average Dow decline of 0.7%, according to Bespoke.

Michael Avery speaks to Chris Holdsworth, chief investment strategist at Investec Wealth and Investment.

