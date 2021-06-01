Economy Unemployment rate hits new record of 32.6% in first quarter Jobless rate reaches new record in first quarter but still came in better than analysts expected BL PREMIUM

SA’s official unemployment rate increased slightly, reaching a new record of 32.6% in the first quarter of 2021, as the tentative economic recovery from 2020’s pandemic-induced slump failed to translate into significant job creation.

The Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) released by Stats SA on Tuesday showed the jobless rate increased by 0.1 of a percentage point from the 32.5% recorded in the final quarter of 2020, climbing to the highest level since the report was introduced 13 years ago. Nevertheless, the first-quarter unemployment rate was still slightly lower than the 33.4% predicted by the median estimate of five analysts polled by Bloomberg before the release of the data...