News Leader
WATCH: What’s inside Ekurhuleni’s 2021/2022 budget
Ekurhuleni MMC for finance Nkosindiphile Xhakaza talks to Business Day TV about how Covid-19 has affected spending priorities
27 May 2021 - 08:17
Ekurhuleni MMC for finance Nkosindiphile Xhakaza has tabled the city’s budget for 2021/2022.
Business Day TV spoke to Xhakaza about how the pandemic has affected spending priorities.
Ekurhuleni MMC for finance Nkosindiphile Xhakaza talks to Business Day TV about how Covid-19 has affected spending priorities
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.