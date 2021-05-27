Economy

News Leader

WATCH: What’s inside Ekurhuleni’s 2021/2022 budget

Ekurhuleni MMC for finance Nkosindiphile Xhakaza talks to Business Day TV about how Covid-19 has affected spending priorities

27 May 2021 - 08:17 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/TANIA MELNYCZUK
Picture: 123RF/TANIA MELNYCZUK

Ekurhuleni MMC for finance Nkosindiphile Xhakaza has tabled the city’s budget for 2021/2022.

Business Day TV spoke to Xhakaza about how the pandemic has affected spending priorities.

Ekurhuleni MMC for finance Nkosindiphile Xhakaza talks to Business Day TV about how Covid-19 has affected spending priorities

