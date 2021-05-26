News Leader
WATCH: Why the global commodities boom has lost momentum
RMB’s Ettienne van Wyk talks to Business Day TV about what is happening to global commodities
26 May 2021 - 09:15
The global commodities boom hit a wall at the beginning of the week after Chinese officials moved to temper prices and reduce the speculation that has driven markets.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam discussed the factors at play with RMB’s Ettienne van Wyk.
