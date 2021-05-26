Economy

News Leader

WATCH: Why the global commodities boom has lost momentum

RMB’s Ettienne van Wyk talks to Business Day TV about what is happening to global commodities

26 May 2021 - 09:15 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SCANRAIL
Picture: 123RF/SCANRAIL

The global commodities boom hit a wall at the beginning of the week after Chinese officials moved to temper prices and reduce the speculation that has driven markets.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam discussed the factors at play with RMB’s Ettienne van Wyk.

RMB’s Ettienne van Wyk talks to Business Day TV about what is happening to global commodities

MARKET WRAP: JSE miners fall on Chinese regulation threat

Commodities were under some pressure earlier on Monday after China stepped up its fight against soaring prices
Markets
1 day ago

Asian shares slow out of the blocks before US inflation reports

SCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan and Chinese blue chips dip as Japan’s Nikkei inches up
Markets
2 days ago

Global shares strike wary stance ahead of US data

Investors are waiting for key US inflation readings for guidance on monetary policy, while bitcoin rebounds from its recent hammering
Markets
1 day ago

World markets rise on reassurance from US Fed over stimulus

Stoxx index of leading European shares gained 0.3% and MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares was up 1.5% at a two-week high
Markets
21 hours ago

Afrimat to bulk up mining interests with R650m manganese deal

Australia’s Aquila ends its messy association with SA after a decade-long legal battle to secure rights to the deposit
Companies
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Reserve Bank studying retail digital currency
Economy
2.
How credit ratings agencies view SA’s long-term ...
Economy
3.
Competition policy can open up SA’s economy, says ...
Economy
4.
Independent power producers of above 1MW will ...
Economy
5.
Economy could do with more support, says Lesetja ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.