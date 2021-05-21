Economy

News Leader

WATCH: Why the Reserve Bank left rates unchanged

Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings talks to Business Day TV about the Reserve Bank’s decision on interest rates

21 May 2021 - 08:14 Business Day TV
The Reserve Bank in Pretoria. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
The Reserve Bank has maintained its repurchase rate at a historic low of 3.5%.

Governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Thursday that the decision was unanimous as the monetary policy committee expects inflation to be contained in 2021.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings about the decision.

EDITORIAL: A dull Reserve Bank meeting may be a good thing

As markets get jittery about inflation and interest rates, the Bank is a sea of calm calculation
Opinion
2 days ago

Economy could do with more support, says Lesetja Kganyago

Decision to keep repo rate at 3.5% goes against Bank’s own model
Economy
18 hours ago

Zimbabwe’s central bank orders banks to pay interest to depositors

Depositors are used to getting charged for services such as withdrawals and other charges without getting any interest for keeping their money in the ...
World
1 day ago

SA could be in store for interest rate hike in late 2021, says BNP Paribas

Rising core inflation and a better-than-expected economic recovery could mean 50 basis points of cumulative hikes by the end of January 2022
Economy
2 days ago

WATCH: Why economists expect the Bank to leave rates unchanged

RMB SA economist Siobhan Redford talks to Business Day TV about SA’s monetary policy
Economy
1 day ago

