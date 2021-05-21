News Leader
WATCH: Why the Reserve Bank left rates unchanged
Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings talks to Business Day TV about the Reserve Bank’s decision on interest rates
21 May 2021 - 08:14
The Reserve Bank has maintained its repurchase rate at a historic low of 3.5%.
Governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Thursday that the decision was unanimous as the monetary policy committee expects inflation to be contained in 2021.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings about the decision.
