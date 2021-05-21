BREAKING NEWS: S&P and Fitch leave SA’s sovereign credit ratings unchanged
Ratings agencies say negative fundamentals are balanced by credible central bank and deep capital markets
Both S&P Global and Fitch Ratings left their long-term sovereign credit ratings for SA unchanged at BB-, which is three levels below investment grade, retaining their stable and negative outlooks, respectively.
S&P, which has not changed its assessment of SA’s debt since April 2020, said in a scheduled report published late on Friday that the nation's credible central bank, flexible exchange rate and deep capital markets should counterbalance low economic growth and fiscal pressures. S&P’s comments come after Moody’s Investors Service, which rates SA one notch higher, said on May 18 that SA was at risk of a further downgrade should economic growth remain weak as the high interest rates the government was borrowing at meant debt levels would continue to rise...
