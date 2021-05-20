Economy

WATCH LIVE | MPC announcement on interest rates

Most analysts expect the MPC to keep the repo rate at its record low 3.5%

20 May 2021 - 15:00

SA could be in store for interest rate hike in late 2021, says BNP Paribas

Rising core inflation and a better-than-expected economic recovery could mean 50 basis points of cumulative hikes by the end of January 2022
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: A dull Reserve Bank meeting may be a good thing

As markets get jittery about inflation and interest rates, the Bank is a sea of calm calculation
1 day ago

Inflation at pre-pandemic levels not a threat to low rates

Inflation accelerated at its fastest pace in more than a year but remains within the Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target band
1 day ago

