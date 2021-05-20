Economy BREAKING NEWS: Reserve Bank leaves rate unchanged Monetary policy committee keeps repo rate unchanged at 3.5% in unanimous decision BL PREMIUM

The Reserve Bank left its repurchase rate unchanged at 3.5% on Thursday, keeping it at the lowest level since it was introduced in 1998, to shore up an economy battered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Governor Lesetja Kganyago said the decision was “unanimous” indicating all five members of the monetary policy committee (MPC) voted to keep the repo rate at 3.5%, where it has been since July 2020. The decision was in line with the median forecast of 19 estimates in a Bloomberg survey conducted prior to the decision, all of which indicated no change in the rate...