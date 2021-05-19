Economy

WATCH: Why economists expect the Bank to leave rates unchanged

RMB SA economist Siobhan Redford talks to Business Day TV about SA’s monetary policy

19 May 2021
Interest rates were cut by a total of 300 basis points in 2020 as the Reserve Bank stepped in to help support the economy following the fallout from Covid-19.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam asked RMB SA economist Siobhan Redford how the vaccine rollout and pickup in economic activity affect this.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

