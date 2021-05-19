News Leader
WATCH: Why economists expect the Bank to leave rates unchanged
RMB SA economist Siobhan Redford talks to Business Day TV about SA’s monetary policy
19 May 2021 - 10:11
Interest rates were cut by a total of 300 basis points in 2020 as the Reserve Bank stepped in to help support the economy following the fallout from Covid-19.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam asked RMB SA economist Siobhan Redford how the vaccine rollout and pickup in economic activity affect this.
