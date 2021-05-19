News Leader
WATCH: Moody’s warns of downgrade
Moody’s senior credit officer Lucie Villa talks to Business Day TV about the risk for another ratings downgrade for SA
19 May 2021 - 09:44
Ratings agency Moody’s says SA could face another ratings downgrade and has flagged weak economic growth and the government’s high debt burden as risks.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Moody’s senior credit officer Lucie Villa for more detail.
