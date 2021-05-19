Economy

News Leader

WATCH: Moody’s warns of downgrade

Moody’s senior credit officer Lucie Villa talks to Business Day TV about the risk for another ratings downgrade for SA

19 May 2021 - 09:44 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES

Ratings agency Moody’s says SA could face another ratings downgrade and has flagged weak economic growth and the government’s high debt burden as risks.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Moody’s senior credit officer Lucie Villa for more detail.

Moody’s senior credit officer Lucie Villa talks to Business Day TV about the risk for another ratings downgrade for SA

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

'Shocked’ Warner responding well to IPL axing — Hyderabad

Sunrisers want to get the best out of their overseas player combinations
Sport
2 weeks ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: SA’s second-wave recovery and Moody’s in the spotlight

Data for April is expected to show continued economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic
Economy
2 weeks ago

Moody’s downgrades Tshwane for ‘weak liquidity and significant salary costs’

Rating agency says city’s cash and short-term investment declined from R2.2bn in June 2020 to R1.1bn in February 2021
National
3 weeks ago

SA-born chiropractor sells telemedicine firm for $500m

A personal tragedy led SA-born chiropractor Clint Phillips to found telemedicine firm 2nd.MD in 2010. Last month, he sold it for almost $500m
Features
2 months ago

WATCH: What Moody’s made of the medium-term budget

Moody’s lead sovereign analyst Lucie Villa talks to Business Day TV about the medium-term budget policy statement
Economy
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Moody’s flags interest rates on government ...
Economy
2.
SA’s credit rating still in peril from ...
Economy
3.
SA could be in store for interest rate hike in ...
Economy
4.
Government, motor industry edging towards ...
Economy
5.
Government launches R1.2bn tourism equity fund to ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.