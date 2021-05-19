Consumer inflation returns to pre-pandemic levels
Inflation accelerated at its fastest pace in more than year but remained within the Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target band
Consumer inflation, which the Reserve Bank monitors closely when deciding on interest rates, rose at its fastest pace in more than year but remained within the Bank’s 3%-6% target band.
Consumer price inflation accelerated to 4.4% in April on an annual basis, up from 3.2% in March, Stats SA said in a statement on Wednesday. This is highest reading since February 2020 and was slightly worse than the Bloomberg median estimate of 4.3%.
The consumer price index (CPI) increased 0.7% month on month in April.
The main contributors to the 4.4% annual inflation rate were food and nonalcoholic beverages; housing and utilities; transport; and miscellaneous goods and services, Stats SA said.
Food and nonalcoholic beverages increased by 6.3% year-on-year, and contributed 1.1 percentage points.
Housing and utilities increased by 2.3% year-on-year, and contributed 0.6 of a percentage point. Transport increased by 10.6% year on year, and contributed 1.5 percentage points.
Miscellaneous goods and services increased by 4.0% year on year, and contributed 0.7 of a percentage point.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.