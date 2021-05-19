Consumer inflation returns to pre-pandemic levels

Consumer inflation, which the Reserve Bank monitors closely when deciding on interest rates, rose at its fastest pace in more than year but remained within the Bank’s 3%-6% target band.

Consumer price inflation accelerated to 4.4% in April on an annual basis, up from 3.2% in March, Stats SA said in a statement on Wednesday. This is highest reading since February 2020 and was slightly worse than the Bloomberg median estimate of 4.3%.

The consumer price index (CPI) increased 0.7% month on month in April.

The main contributors to the 4.4% annual inflation rate were food and nonalcoholic beverages; housing and utilities; transport; and miscellaneous goods and services, Stats SA said.

Food and nonalcoholic beverages increased by 6.3% year-on-year, and contributed 1.1 percentage points.

Housing and utilities increased by 2.3% year-on-year, and contributed 0.6 of a percentage point. Transport increased by 10.6% year on year, and contributed 1.5 percentage points.

Miscellaneous goods and services increased by 4.0% year on year, and contributed 0.7 of a percentage point.

