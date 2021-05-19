Economy

Consumer inflation returns to pre-pandemic levels

Inflation accelerated at its fastest pace in more than year but remained within the Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target band

19 May 2021 - 10:47 Andries Mahlangu
A shopper wearing a protective mask pushes a shopping cart in front of a store. File photo: BLOOMBERG/DAVID PAUL MORRIS
A shopper wearing a protective mask pushes a shopping cart in front of a store. File photo: BLOOMBERG/DAVID PAUL MORRIS

Consumer inflation, which the Reserve Bank monitors closely when deciding on interest rates, rose at its fastest pace in more than year but remained within the Bank’s 3%-6% target band.

Consumer price inflation accelerated to 4.4% in April on an annual basis, up from 3.2% in March, Stats SA said in a statement on Wednesday. This is highest reading since February 2020 and was slightly worse than the Bloomberg median estimate of 4.3%.

The consumer price index (CPI) increased 0.7% month on month in April.

The main contributors to the 4.4% annual inflation rate were food and nonalcoholic beverages; housing and utilities; transport; and miscellaneous goods and services, Stats SA said.

Food and nonalcoholic beverages increased by 6.3% year-on-year, and contributed 1.1 percentage points.

Housing and utilities increased by 2.3% year-on-year, and contributed 0.6 of a percentage point. Transport increased by 10.6% year on year, and contributed 1.5 percentage points.

Miscellaneous goods and services increased by 4.0% year on year, and contributed 0.7 of a percentage point.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

Inflation quickens to 3.2% in March

Inflation accelerates moderately, but undershoots analyst estimates and stays below midpoint of Reserve Bank’s target band for 13th month
Economy
4 weeks ago

More than R300bn cut from public-sector wage bill

Treasury says negotiations with unions will now be done in line with prevailing economic conditions
National
2 months ago

Consumer inflation accelerated slightly in January

Inflation picked up to 3.2% year-on-year, from 3.1% in December, slightly below analyst expectations
Economy
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Moody’s flags interest rates on government ...
Economy
2.
SA’s credit rating still in peril from ...
Economy
3.
SA could be in store for interest rate hike in ...
Economy
4.
Government, motor industry edging towards ...
Economy
5.
Government launches R1.2bn tourism equity fund to ...
Economy

Related Articles

Public service unions to give talks over 0% wage offer a chance

National / Labour

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Moderate pickup in inflation unlikely to influence 2021 ...

Economy

Rand races to pre-pandemic levels due to weaker dollar

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.