Economy Government, motor industry edging towards strategy on electric cars Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel is expected to make an announcement on policy soon

The government and motor industry are edging towards an agreed strategy to encourage the local use and manufacture of electric vehicles (EVs). Industry executives say a series of meetings with trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel has brought the two sides closer on how to incorporate EVs into automotive policy.

Government sources say he is expected to make an announcement on the issue soon...