Government, motor industry edging towards strategy on electric cars
Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel is expected to make an announcement on policy soon
16 May 2021 - 17:57
The government and motor industry are edging towards an agreed strategy to encourage the local use and manufacture of electric vehicles (EVs). Industry executives say a series of meetings with trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel has brought the two sides closer on how to incorporate EVs into automotive policy.
Government sources say he is expected to make an announcement on the issue soon...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now