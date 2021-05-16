Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Reserve Bank expected to keep rates on hold even as inflation rises Economists are unanimous that the repo rate will remain at 3.5%, though inflation is set to accelerate BL PREMIUM

There is unanimous consensus that the Reserve Bank will decide to keep rates on hold in the week ahead, when data is also expected to show inflation accelerated to near the midpoint of the Bank’s 3%-6% target range at the start of the second quarter.

Rising fuel and food costs have worsened SA’s inflation outlook in 2021, but March was the 13th consecutive month that inflation has been below the 4.5% midpoint of the Bank’s target band, and most economists only expect interest rates to rise in early 2022...