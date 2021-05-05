Economy

WATCH: The state of government's finances

RMB economist Siobhan Redford talks about the state's spending levels being to high for SA’s tax base

05 May 2021 - 08:41
Picture: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
Picture: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

The state’s spending levels are too high for the country’s tax base. The gap between revenue and expenditure has increased significantly in 2021, lifting the main budget deficit to 12.3% of GDP.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam discussed some of the country’s fiscal pressures with RMB economist Siobhan Redford.

RMB economist Siobhan Redford talks about the state's spending levels being to high for SA’s tax base.

