WATCH: The state of government’s finances
05 May 2021 - 08:41
The state’s spending levels are too high for the country’s tax base. The gap between revenue and expenditure has increased significantly in 2021, lifting the main budget deficit to 12.3% of GDP.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam discussed some of the country’s fiscal pressures with RMB economist Siobhan Redford.
RMB economist Siobhan Redford talks about the state's spending levels being to high for SA’s tax base.
