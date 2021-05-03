Economy Truck sellers are out of stock Manufacturers were not prepared for unexpectedly strong demand at the end of 2020 and shortages are likely to continue for much of 2021 BL PREMIUM

Truck sales could fall 4% short of potential this year because motor companies don’t have enough stock to meet demand, Hino Trucks marketing and planning head Leslie Long said on Monday.

He said manufacturers were not prepared for unexpectedly strong demand at the end of 2020 and shortages are likely to continue for much of 2021...