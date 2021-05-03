Economy New car sales gain momentum as Covid-19 restrictions ease Vehicle sales increased by more than 6,000% year on year in April — a year after the Covid-19 hard lockdown brought the market to a virtual standstill BL PREMIUM

Year-on-year vehicle sales increased by more than 6,000% in April — 12 months after the Covid-19 hard lockdown brought the market to a virtual standstill.

Figures released on Monday by the Automotive Business Council (formerly the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA) show that 35,779 cars and commercial vehicles were sold last month. In April 2020, the number was 574...