PODCAST | Risk of inflation before Reserve Bank’s monetary policy decision

As a number of countries worldwide follow or at least consider the actions of the FOMC, Bishop says the Bank’s own monetary policy committee, set to meet in May, is likely to take similar action.

Bishop says this is good as low interest rates help to encourage growth, especially while economies worldwide have suffered due to the fallout of Covid-19.

The discussion focuses on the recent interest rate decision by the US Federal Reserve; the effect of such a policy stance on other central banks; options that the Bank has when making its own decision; the rand as a commodity and emerging market currency; the importance of credit ratings in a post-pandemic world; sentiment in SA’s household sector; and an outlook for SA’s economy for the rest of the year.

Bishop says the country is still on track to growth at 3%-3.5% from their estimation, warning about the potential risk of factors such as load-shedding on output and labour action or strikes on investor sentiment.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.