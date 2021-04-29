Producer price inflation rises highest in nearly two years

Producer prices at the factory gate rose to their highest level in nearly two years in March, as prices of food products ranging from meat to dairy and grain, rose.

The producer price index (PPI) rose to an annual rate of 5.2% in March, its highest level since June 2019, Stats SA said in a statement on Thursday.

Food, beverages and tobacco products together make up just more than a third of producer inflation basket.

The PPI was worse than a Bloomberg median estimate of 4.6%. In February, PPI was at 4%

Prices of food products, beverages and tobacco products increased by 6.8% year on year and contributed 2.4 percentage points.

The recent rise in fuel prices also exerted upward pressure on the factory gate prices.

Coke, petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products increased by an annual 4.2% and contributed 0.9 percentage points, Stats SA said.

Investec economist Lara Hodes said in a note that large fuel price increases of 65c/l and 56c/l for petrol and diesel, respectively, in March saw the coke, petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products grouping move out of deflationary territory, rising 4.2% year on year from -0.1% in February.

Metals, machinery, equipment and computing equipment increased by 5.2% year on year and contributed 0.7 of a percentage point.

Measured on a month-to-month basis, PPI was 1.3%.

“Low statistical base effects caused by the effects of the pandemic on both demand and supply dynamics are likely to buoy the year-on-year PPI inflation rate for the remainder of the year,” said Hodes.

