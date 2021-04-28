Take-home pay in formal economy nears pre-Covid levels
But Bankserv data indicates wages for casual and part-time employees still have a way to go
28 April 2021 - 19:03
Wages and salaries in the formal economy have almost recovered to pre-Covid levels, but work for casual and part-time employees still has a way to go, according to data drawn from the National Payments System (NPS).
BankservAfrica, the company that administers the NPS and compiles a monthly index on take-home pay, said on Wednesday that the number of transfers to employees in March 2021 was slightly higher than the same month a year ago...
