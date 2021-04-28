PODCAST | What impact do strikes have on investor sentiment?

The discussion begins with Duvenage giving insight into how his business has been affected by Covid-19. NFB is a private wealth company with about R35bn in assets under management.

He says the pandemic has had a negative effect on the fortunes of people at all levels of the economy. Initial panic when the world went into lockdown meant some sold off their investments as the market fell. Those who chose to remain, however, were able to benefit from the rebound.

Duvenage says this year’s strike season is especially important for a country looking to claw back the losses caused by the pandemic. Labour has a tumultuous relationship with employers in both the public and private sectors, and the tensions have the potential to scare off much needed investment.