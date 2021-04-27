Economy SMMEs hit the hardest as 216 companies liquidated in March BL PREMIUM

The coronavirus pandemic continues to take its toll on the economy, with data from Stats SA showing that liquidations rose 49% year-on-year in March.

In its March report on liquidations and insolvencies released this week, statistician-general Risenga Maluleke said the liquidations hit small, medium and macro enterprises (SMMEs) the most. A total of 216 companies in various sectors were liquidated in March, compared with 178 in February...