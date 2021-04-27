SMMEs hit the hardest as 216 companies liquidated in March
27 April 2021 - 21:39
The coronavirus pandemic continues to take its toll on the economy, with data from Stats SA showing that liquidations rose 49% year-on-year in March.
In its March report on liquidations and insolvencies released this week, statistician-general Risenga Maluleke said the liquidations hit small, medium and macro enterprises (SMMEs) the most. A total of 216 companies in various sectors were liquidated in March, compared with 178 in February...
