News Leader
WATCH: Why the Reserve Bank must be independent
Business Day editor Lukanyo Mnyanda spoke to Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago
23 April 2021 - 09:01
The SA Reserve Bank is the oldest central bank in Africa, and in June will officially have been in existence for 100 years.
Business Day editor Lukanyo Mnyanda spoke to Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago about the Bank’s history and its vision for the next 100 years.
Business Day editor Lukanyo Mnyanda spoke to Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago
Or listen to the full audio:
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.