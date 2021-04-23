Economy

WATCH: Why the Reserve Bank must be independent

Business Day editor Lukanyo Mnyanda spoke to Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago

23 April 2021 - 09:01 Business Day TV
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The SA Reserve Bank is the oldest central bank in Africa, and in June will officially have been in existence for 100 years.

Business Day editor Lukanyo Mnyanda spoke to Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago about the Bank’s history and its vision for the next 100 years.

Or listen to the full audio:

WATCH | Join Business Day editor in conversation with SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago on April 22

Celebrating the South African Reserve Bank’s 100-year history
