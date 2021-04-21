Economy

WATCH: How to ensure sustainable infrastructure development

RMB investment strategist Elena Ilkova talks to Business Day TV about how the private sector may be buying into government’s infrastructure plan

21 April 2021 - 10:31 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/THAMKC

The private sector just might be buying into the government’s infrastructure plan as investors consider the returns that come with allocating capital to sustainable infrastructure projects.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam discussed some of the benefits with RMB investment strategist Elena Ilkova.

