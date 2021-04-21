Inflation quickens to 3.2% in March
Inflation accelerates moderately, but undershoots analyst estimates and stays below midpoint of Reserve Bank’s target band for 13th month
21 April 2021 - 11:29
UPDATED 21 April 2021 - 13:06
Inflation accelerated in March on an annual basis but stayed well below the midpoint of the Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target band, leaving more scope for policymakers to keep rates lower for longer to shore up SA’s pandemic-hit economy.
Consumer price inflation quickened to 3.2% in March on an annual basis, up from 2.9% the previous month, according to Stats SA on Wednesday. Even so, that was below the 3.3% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of 15 forecasts conducted before the data was released. The consumer price index (CPI) increased 0.7% month on month in March...
